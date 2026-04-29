Prime Video is delivering a blockbuster May 2026 featuring the highly anticipated return of Citadel, Nicolas Cage in a live-action Marvel series, a new Jack Ryan film, and the launch of major sports coverage. Full May 2026 Schedule!

1. Citadel Season 2 (May 6)

The globe-spanning spy thriller returns with Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh, and Bernard Orlick pulled back into action when a terrifying new threat emerges. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher—and anyone could be friend or foe.

2. Spider-Noir (May 27)

Nicolas Cage brings the Marvel comic character to life in this live-action series set in 1930s New York. Ben Reilly is a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator forced to grapple with his past life following a deeply personal tragedy as the city’s one and only superhero. This noir-infused take on the Spider-Man universe promises Cage’s signature intensity in a period setting unlike any superhero series before it.

3. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (May 20)

Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy. Operating in real time with lives on the line and threats escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with Mike November and James Greer while teaming with MI6 officer Emma Marlowe. This high-stakes film delivers the most personal mission Ryan has ever faced as he navigates a treacherous web of betrayal.

4. Off Campus (May 13)

Based on the bestselling book series, this college soap follows an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Season 1 centers on the sexy “opposites attract” romance between quiet songwriter Hannah and Briar University’s all-star athlete Garrett. Perfect for fans of romance, sports drama, and coming-of-age stories with deep friendships and enduring bonds.

5. WNBA on Prime Launch (May 14)

Prime Video tips off its WNBA coverage as the league’s 30th season begins. Featuring a Hall-of-Fame roster of studio and game talent, the debut doubleheader showcases Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings and New York Liberty at Portland Fire. With continued Thursday night coverage throughout May, this is essential viewing for basketball fans as women’s professional hoops takes center stage.

6. NASCAR on Prime Returns (May 24)

Prime Video kicks off its second season of NASCAR coverage with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, one of the sport’s most grueling and prestigious races. Coverage continues May 31 with the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, bringing high-octane racing action to Prime members throughout the summer.

7. It’s Not Like That (May 15)

Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes star in this heartfelt comedy about Malcolm, a recently widowed pastor dad of three, and Lori, a newly divorced mom of two teens. Their families once did everything together, but now they must navigate newly minted singledom with parenthood. The series explores whether this is the beginning of a love story while delivering both humor and genuine emotion about blended families and second chances.

8. No Place to be Single (May 8)

Set in the idyllic Tuscan town of Belvedere in Chianti, this romantic drama follows Elisa, a single mother running the Le Giuggiole estate who has sworn off relationships. When Michele, a childhood friend she lost touch with years ago, returns to town, her life turns upside down and awakens new and unexpected feelings. A charming Italian romance perfect for fans of picturesque European settings and heartwarming love stories.

9. NBA Playoffs on Prime (Throughout May)

Prime Video continues exclusive NBA Playoffs coverage throughout May with first- and second-round matchups. With games scheduled across key dates including May 1-2 and May 7-17, this features end-to-end coverage including NBA on Prime Pregame, The Half, and NBA Nightcap. Essential viewing as the postseason intensifies and championship contenders emerge.

10. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (May 27)

Jason Momoa returns as the King of Atlantis in this DC superhero sequel. Following the events of the first film, Arthur Curry must forge an uneasy alliance to protect his underwater kingdom and the surface world from a devastating threat. With stunning underwater visuals and epic action sequences, this blockbuster caps off a spectacular May on Prime Video.

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