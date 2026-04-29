4/29/26: Mainly Clear with High of 71 and Low of 57, Expecting Slight Rain Showers Later Today and Overcast Tonight

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 62.6°F with a wind speed of 7.5 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time, and conditions are mainly clear.

Later today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 70.9°F, with a low of 57.2°F overnight. Winds may increase, reaching speeds of up to 16.4 mph. There is a 91% chance of slight rain showers throughout the day, with a total precipitation expected to be around 1.2 in.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 57.2°F, with winds calming to around 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases significantly to 2% under overcast skies.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 57°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 91% chance · 1.2 in Now 63°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 5:56am Sunset 7:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 71°F 57°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 62°F 49°F Overcast Friday 64°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 62°F 44°F Drizzle: light Sunday 62°F 39°F Clear sky Monday 74°F 44°F Overcast Tuesday 70°F 55°F Overcast

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