Home Weather 4/29/26: Mainly Clear with High of 71 and Low of 57, Expecting...

4/29/26: Mainly Clear with High of 71 and Low of 57, Expecting Slight Rain Showers Later Today and Overcast Tonight

By
Source Staff
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At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 62.6°F with a wind speed of 7.5 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time, and conditions are mainly clear.

Later today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 70.9°F, with a low of 57.2°F overnight. Winds may increase, reaching speeds of up to 16.4 mph. There is a 91% chance of slight rain showers throughout the day, with a total precipitation expected to be around 1.2 in.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 57.2°F, with winds calming to around 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases significantly to 2% under overcast skies.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
57°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
91% chance · 1.2 in
Now
63°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
5:56am
Sunset
7:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 71°F 57°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 62°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 64°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 62°F 39°F Clear sky
Monday 74°F 44°F Overcast
Tuesday 70°F 55°F Overcast
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