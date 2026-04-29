4/29/26: Mainly Clear with High of 71 and Low of 57, Expecting Slight Rain Showers Later Today and Overcast Tonight

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 62.6°F with a wind speed of 7.5 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time, and conditions are mainly clear.
Later today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 70.9°F, with a low of 57.2°F overnight. Winds may increase, reaching speeds of up to 16.4 mph. There is a 91% chance of slight rain showers throughout the day, with a total precipitation expected to be around 1.2 in.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 57.2°F, with winds calming to around 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases significantly to 2% under overcast skies.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
71°F
Low
57°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
91% chance · 1.2 in
Now
63°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
5:56am
Sunset
7:32pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|71°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|62°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|64°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|62°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|62°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|74°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|70°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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