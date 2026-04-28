Prime Video May 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Prime Video is bringing a spectacular May 2026 lineup featuring the return of Citadel, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir, a new Jack Ryan film, and expanded live sports coverage including the launch of WNBA on Prime and NASCAR’s return. More Entertainment News

May 1

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs (if necessary)

Movies

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Annie Hall (1977)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Bad Words (2014)

Battleship (2012)

Be Cool (2005)

Because I Said So (2007)

Beginners (2011)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Death Wish (2018)

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Dragonheart (1996)

Get Shorty (1995)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gosford Park (2002)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Hang ‘Em High (1968)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Life (1999)

Longshot (2019)

Major Payne (1995)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mermaids (1990)

Psycho II (1983)

Retribution (2023)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Robin Hood (2018)

Rush (2013)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

Serenity (2005)

Single Moms Club (2014)

Sneakers (1992)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Spies in Disguise (2019)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Glass Castle (2017)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Jerk (1979)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Pink Panther (1963)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)

Under Siege (1992)

Valley Girl (2020)

Wargames (1983)

May 2

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs (if necessary)

May 6

TV Series

Citadel Season 2 (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026) – Texas Rangers at New York Yankees (7:05 PM ET)

May 7

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2

May 8

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2

NWSL on Prime (2026) – Orlando Pride vs. NC Courage (8:00 PM ET)

Movies

No Place to be Single (2026)

May 11

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2

May 12

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2 (if necessary)

May 13

TV Series

Off Campus (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026) – New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (6:35 PM ET)

May 14

TV Series

WNBA on Prime (2026) – Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings (8:00 PM ET) / New York Liberty at Portland Fire (10:00 PM ET)

May 15

TV Series

It’s Not Like That (2026)

NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2 (if necessary)

NWSL on Prime (2026) – Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash (8:00 PM ET)

May 17

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2026) – Playoffs Round 2 (if necessary)

May 20

TV Series

Yankees on Prime (2026) – Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees (7:05 PM ET)

Movies

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (2026)

May 21

TV Series

The Double (2026)

WNBA on Prime (2026) – Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty (8:00 PM ET) / Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury (10:00 PM ET)

Movies

Missing (2023)

May 22

TV Series

NWSL on Prime (2026) – Boston Legacy FC vs. Seattle Reign (8:00 PM ET)

May 23

Movies

Blink Twice (2024)

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024)

One Battle After Another (2025)

May 24

TV Series

NASCAR on Prime (2026) – Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6:00 PM ET)

May 27

TV Series

Spider-Noir (2026)

Yankees on Prime (2026) – New York Yankees at Kansas City (7:40 PM ET)

Movies

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

May 28

TV Series

WNBA on Prime (2026) – Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings (8:00 PM ET) / India Fever at Golden State Valkyries (10:00 PM ET)

May 29

TV Series

NWSL on Prime (2026) – Racing Louisville vs. Denver Summit FC (8:00 PM ET)

May 31

TV Series

NASCAR on Prime (2026) – Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (7:00 PM ET)