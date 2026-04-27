Laughs for a Cause: Funny 4 Funds Event Supports The Door Step Project

Funny 4 Funds, a fundraising event benefiting The Door Step Project and its mission of supporting survivors of domestic violence, will take place on May 15th at the Nashville-Franklin Elks Lodge #72 at 485 Oak Meadow Drive.

Community members and supporters will gather for an evening of comedy and connection. This event is designed not only to raise funds but also to raise awareness of the ongoing need for services that help survivors move toward safety, healing, and hope.

Attendees must be 21 and older. Find tickets here.

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About The Door Step Project

For some families, independence requires more time — time to stabilize employment, rebuild finances, and create routines that feel safe and sustainable. In Williamson County, the cost of housing makes that transition especially difficult. Many survivors can afford to live here eventually, just not immediately after crisis.

Door Step Project was created to bridge that gap — providing safe, affordable housing and support as survivors rebuild toward lasting independence. Learn more here.