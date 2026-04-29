Shock Rock Legends GWAR Heads to Nashville

Shock rock legends GWAR are back to wreak havoc across North America this fall with their latest campaign of carnage: the “Gor Gor Must Die! Tour.” The intergalactic tyrants will once again bring their blood-soaked spectacle to stages nationwide, delivering the kind of over-the-top performance only GWAR can unleash.

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Joining GWAR on this descent into chaos is black ‘n’ roll powerhouse Midnight as direct support, while the unholy fast-food parody metal outfit Mac Sabbath will open every night of the tour. Select dates will also feature appearances from X-COPS and Atomic Rule, ensuring each night is stacked and that this will be the fall tour not to be missed.

The tour kicks off on October 27th in Charlottesville, VA, and will stop in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl on November 8th. Expect a full-scale blood-drenched production of heavy metal, horror, and comedy with relentless energy and plenty of surprises as GWAR tangles with their prodigal child, Gor Gor.

Speaking about the tour, The Berserker Blothar says:

“As both father and mother to our precious dinosaur Gor Gor, my hearts break to see what he has become: a crack-addicted truck-stop lizard-of-the-evening. We didn’t raise him to hustle his cloaca up and down the street. It is time for some tough love! Come watch as GWAR lays a whoopin’ on his giant red ass on the ‘Gor Gor Must Die Tour’ with Midnight, Mac Sabbath, X-Cops, and Atomic Rule.”

General on-sale is this Friday at 10:00 AM local time. Get your tickets and VIP packages at GWAR.net.