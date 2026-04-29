Williamson County CASA’s annual Voices for Children fundraiser returns to The Franklin Theatre for an evening you won’t want to miss — featuring live music from Nashville’s own Matt Maeson, a live auction, and the chance to stand up for nearly 400 children in our county who’ve experienced abuse or neglect.

The Voices for Children Fundraiser will take place on Thursday, May 7th, 2026, from 6:30 – 9:30 PM at The Franklin Theatre (419 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064).

Every child deserves a voice. On May 7th, you can help make sure they have one.

Your ticket — and your presence — means everything to the children CASA serves.

More information and tickets HERE.

For more local events, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/