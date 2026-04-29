Franklin’s Beloved Bound Booksellers Is Turning a New Page With a New Location

After nearly a decade in Westhaven, Bound Booksellers is turning a new page. The beloved independent Franklin bookstore has announced it will move to the Factory at Franklin this summer.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the bookstore said they are ready for more space to give customers the experience they deserve. Their new location will be twice the size of the current shop, making room for more workshops, larger events, new products, and — of course — more books.

The Westhaven location will remain open through June, though an exact opening date for the Factory at Franklin has not yet been announced.

Founded by Kelly Gore in 2016 and now under the ownership of Sarah Brown, who took over in 2025, Bound Booksellers has built a loyal following in the Franklin community over the years. Until the move, you can still find them at 158 Front Street in the Westhaven neighborhood.

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