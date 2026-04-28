Celebrate Local Culture at the Tourism Together Day: A Community Celebration at Bicentennial Park

Tourism Together Day: A Community Celebration is set for Wednesday, May 6th, 2026, from 4 PM – 6 PM at Bicentennial Park (400 5th Ave N, Franklin, TN 37064).

The event is a celebration of travel and tourism’s impact and the local businesses and partners who help our community thrive.

Stop by Bicentennial Park in Franklin for a late afternoon filled with music by DJ Doug Griffin, food from Waldo’s Chicken and Beer, flavored slushies and snowcones from Chillz on Wheelz, and a 1977 Volkswagen Bus photo booth from InstaBurst Photos will be on site. Be sure to stay and hear exciting remarks from Visit Franklin President & CEO, Maureen Thornton. You won’t want to miss special surprises and giveaways to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Ambassador Program! Plus, rock your certified Ambassador pin and take home a special gift just for you!

Feel free to bring family, friends, co-workers– everyone is welcome! RSVPs are not required but graciously appreciated.

Why are we gathering?

Because tourism matters. It fuels our economy, creates jobs, and brings people together. Visitors spend a whopping $3.74 million every day in Williamson County.

More information HERE.

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