4/28/26: Overcast Evening with a High of 80, 1.23 Inches of Rain Today, Winds Up to 16 mph, Low Tonight of 67

The current weather in Williamson County at 5:05 PM reports a temperature of 77°F with wind speeds at 12.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.7°F and a low of 64.4°F. As the evening progresses, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 66.9°F tonight. Wind conditions may increase, reaching up to 15 mph, with a 50% chance of precipitation this evening.

Looking ahead, the weather forecast indicates a significant chance of rain earlier in the day, with a precipitation total projected at 1.23 in and a high precipitation chance of 94%. Heavy rain was expected throughout the daytime. Please stay aware of any potential flooding as a result of this precipitation.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 64°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 94% chance · 1.23 in Now 77°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:57am Sunset 7:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 64°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 71°F 58°F Rain: slight Thursday 64°F 50°F Overcast Friday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light Saturday 61°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 39°F Clear sky Monday 68°F 50°F Drizzle: light

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