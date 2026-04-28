Home Weather 4/28/26: Overcast Evening with a High of 80, 1.23 Inches of Rain...

4/28/26: Overcast Evening with a High of 80, 1.23 Inches of Rain Today, Winds Up to 16 mph, Low Tonight of 67

By
Source Staff
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The current weather in Williamson County at 5:05 PM reports a temperature of 77°F with wind speeds at 12.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.7°F and a low of 64.4°F. As the evening progresses, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 66.9°F tonight. Wind conditions may increase, reaching up to 15 mph, with a 50% chance of precipitation this evening.

Looking ahead, the weather forecast indicates a significant chance of rain earlier in the day, with a precipitation total projected at 1.23 in and a high precipitation chance of 94%. Heavy rain was expected throughout the daytime. Please stay aware of any potential flooding as a result of this precipitation.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
64°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
94% chance · 1.23 in
Now
77°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:57am
Sunset
7:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 80°F 64°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 71°F 58°F Rain: slight
Thursday 64°F 50°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 61°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 39°F Clear sky
Monday 68°F 50°F Drizzle: light
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