4/28/26: Overcast Evening with a High of 80, 1.23 Inches of Rain Today, Winds Up to 16 mph, Low Tonight of 67

The current weather in Williamson County at 5:05 PM reports a temperature of 77°F with wind speeds at 12.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.7°F and a low of 64.4°F. As the evening progresses, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 66.9°F tonight. Wind conditions may increase, reaching up to 15 mph, with a 50% chance of precipitation this evening.
Looking ahead, the weather forecast indicates a significant chance of rain earlier in the day, with a precipitation total projected at 1.23 in and a high precipitation chance of 94%. Heavy rain was expected throughout the daytime. Please stay aware of any potential flooding as a result of this precipitation.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|71°F
|58°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|64°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|61°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|68°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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