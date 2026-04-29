Recent Williamson County Obituaries for April 29, 2026

Williamson Source published the following obituaries between April 23 and April 29, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Niles Borop, III
Published: April 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Sara Townsend Holcomb
Published: April 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Dione Dennette Beyers
Published: April 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Brian Harold Thompson
Published: April 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Marcus Edward Ward
Published: April 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Julian Buchanan Wells Jr.
Published: April 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Marie Elayne Cagle
Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Deborah Jean Riling
Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Rickey Howard Haynie
Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Nancy Nunnelley Perna
Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Christopher Raymond King
Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Whit Tanner Lillicrap
Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Brian Joseph Walsh
Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Clifford “Cliff” Downs III
Published: April 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Martha Alyce Cummins Alexander
Published: April 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mary Louise Stansell
Published: April 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Cynthia Susan Shandor
Published: April 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jane M Longhurst
Published: April 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Debra Kaye McCord
Published: April 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Judith Hall Robinson
Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mary Mable Horton
Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Laura Jo Keeter
Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Cecil Edgar Smith, Jr.
Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
William Gilbert Tomlinson
Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Joel Edward Warren
Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jerry Leon Coltrane
Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Frederick C Ruggles
Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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