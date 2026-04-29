Recent Williamson County Obituaries for April 29, 2026

Williamson Source published the following obituaries between April 23 and April 29, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Niles Borop, III

Published: April 29, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Sara Townsend Holcomb

Published: April 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Dione Dennette Beyers

Published: April 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Brian Harold Thompson

Published: April 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Marcus Edward Ward

Published: April 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Julian Buchanan Wells Jr.

Published: April 28, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Marie Elayne Cagle

Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Deborah Jean Riling

Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Rickey Howard Haynie

Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Nancy Nunnelley Perna

Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Christopher Raymond King

Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Whit Tanner Lillicrap

Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Brian Joseph Walsh

Published: April 27, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Clifford “Cliff” Downs III

Published: April 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Martha Alyce Cummins Alexander

Published: April 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mary Louise Stansell

Published: April 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Cynthia Susan Shandor

Published: April 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jane M Longhurst

Published: April 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Debra Kaye McCord

Published: April 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Judith Hall Robinson

Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mary Mable Horton

Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Laura Jo Keeter

Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Cecil Edgar Smith, Jr.

Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

William Gilbert Tomlinson

Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Joel Edward Warren

Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jerry Leon Coltrane

Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Frederick C Ruggles

Published: April 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.