Brentwood Appoints 21 Residents to 2040 Plan Advisory Committee

On Monday evening, the Brentwood City Commission appointed 21 residents to serve on the city’s 2040 Plan Advisory Committee. This new working group will help establish Brentwood’s priorities for growth and development over the next 15 years.

“We want this plan to be relevant, and we want this plan to reflect our community as accurately as possible,” Brentwood Mayor Nelson Andrews said.

In February, the city hired McBride Dale Clarion, a planning and zoning consulting firm, to update Brentwood’s comprehensive plan, known as the 2040 Plan. As part of that update, the firm asked the city to establish an 18-person working group, divided into three subcommittees – Business, Quality of Life, and Transportation.

More than 70 residents applied for the committee, listing their subcommittee preference in their application. The City Commission initially planned to appoint six individuals to each subcommittee, but the number of strong applications made their decision difficult. More than 40 individuals applied for the Quality of Life Committee, prompting the Commission to increase that group’s size to nine members.

“Quality of life is public safety, recreation, taxes, how you pay for all this stuff,” Commissioner Anne Dunn said. “It’s the library, green space; it’s a big topic, and I think we need more than six people, and we’ve got some jewels here.”

After several rounds of voting, taking more than an hour, the commission appointed the following individuals to the 2040 Plan Advisory Committee:

Business

William Baylor

John Dollarhide

Randy Gibson

Robert Ikard

Michael Kaplan

Kelly Tamberino

Transportation

James Calcote

James Davis

Chad Grout

William Hudson

Andrew Rittler

Brad Waldschmidt

Quality of Life

Jonathan Derek Bell

Chris Cummins

J. Tod Fetherling

Mohana Karlekar

Jirong Long

Jake Martin

Scott Matlock

Lauren Siebel

Lindsay Rivera

The 2040 Plan Advisory Committee will be five times throughout the summer and fall at Brentwood City Hall, 5211 Maryland Way, in the second-floor annex room. The committee’s meetings are open to the public, and the meeting times are as follows:

Wednesday, May 20 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21 – 6 p.m.

To watch the April 27 Brentwood City Commission meeting, visit this link.

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