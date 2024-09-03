TDEC Approves Spring Hill Advanced Purification Pilot Project

On Tuesday, August 27, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the approval of Spring Hill’s proposed Advanced Water Purification Pilot Project.

This project has been in the works for many years, first being put before the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen on September 6, 2022. The overall Advanced Purification Project plan outlines how the City of Spring Hill can maximize its fair share of water from the Duck River through extensive treatment processes at an expanded Wastewater Treatment Plant and an accompanying reservoir.

Prior to the long-term structures being put in place, the City of Spring Hill must display the plan’s capabilities through a multi-year pilot project, as discussed with TDEC. With this latest approval, construction of the pilot project is expected to begin in 2025.

Similar projects have been completed throughout the country, especially in drier climates in the West, but this would be the first project of its kind in Tennessee.

“Spring Hill has been given the opportunity to set the standard for the State of Tennessee when it comes to water reuse projects,” said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman. “I am proud of our City leaders and staff who have put us in this esteemed position, and I am grateful we are moving forward with the infrastructure that Spring Hill residents need and deserve. Thank you to the leadership at TDEC and all those who played extremely important roles in this process.”

Further updates about the design and construction timelines will be released on the City of Spring Hill website and social media channels.

