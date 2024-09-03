Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 3, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 through September 3, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Annandale Kiddie Pool 96 209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Martin's BBQ - Kitchen 97 2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine August 30, 2024 McDonald's Berry Farms 100 1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 30, 2024 Shake Shack #1315 Franklin 100 5027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 30, 2024 The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service 100 1106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine August 30, 2024 North Arrow Coffee Trailer 100 230 Franklin Rd STE 12 Q Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 30, 2024 The Good Cup 99 2181 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine August 30, 2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 94 7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 96 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 98 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Hilton Suites Pool 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Annandale Pool 98 209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 98 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Sullivan Farm HOA 100 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 30, 2024 Heritage Middle School 100 4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine August 30, 2024 Hilton Suites Spa 100 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Echelon Pool 98 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Courtyard By Marriott Pool 98 103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 The Spot Burgers and Beers 95 3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine August 29, 2024 Big Bad Breakfast 96 2086 Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool 100 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Brentwood Brows 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine August 29, 2024 Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria 96 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 95 4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Sad Girl Tattoos 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine August 29, 2024 Sal's Family Pizza 85 595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 29, 2024 Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen 100 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014 Food Service Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Panera #1013 99 3046 Columbia Ave., STE 121 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 100 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Ivy Glen Pool 96 4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 94 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Radish Kitchen 100 4041 Aspen Grove Dr, Ste106 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 29, 2024 Whitney's Cookies 100 100 4th Ave N Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 29, 2024 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 96 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 96 206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Pinot's Palette 93 103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 29, 2024 Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC 100 132 3rd Avenue South Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool 96 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant 81 750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 28, 2024 Culaccino Italian Restaurant 97 104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 28, 2024 Battle Ground Academy Lower Campus 100 150 Franklin Road Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up August 28, 2024 St Mathew School Approval 535 West Sneed Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Child Care Facilities Routine August 28, 2024 Sopapilla's 68 1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 28, 2024 Kids Kingdom Drop In Approval 600A Frazier Drive, Ste 130 Franklin, TN 37067 Child Care Facilities Routine August 28, 2024 PERSIMMON PUB 96 750 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 28, 2024 Franklin Elem Schl Food Service 100 1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 28, 2024 Walnut Grove Elementary School 100 326 Stable Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 28, 2024 Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool 96 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant 95 7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 201 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up August 28, 2024 Concord Hunt Pool 96 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Scalp Solutions 100 1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine August 28, 2024 Brentwood Country Club Pool 98 5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool 98 1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool 98 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool 96 1933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe 100 7221 Nolensville Rd suite 100 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine August 28, 2024 Pasta N Cream 99 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 27, 2024 Taco Bell #29559 100 2389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine August 27, 2024 Clarion Pointe - Hotel 96 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine August 27, 2024 Scissors & Scotch of Franklin 100 4031 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 132 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 27, 2024 Brownland Farm RV Camp Site 100 1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Organized Campgrounds Routine August 27, 2024 The Cheesecake Factory 96 1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 27, 2024 Waffle House #2404 100 7004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine August 27, 2024 East Brentwood Presbyterian Pre-School Approval 9000 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine August 27, 2024 Legacy Middle School Food 100 2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 27, 2024 Otter Creek Preschool Approval 409 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine August 27, 2024 Just Love Coffee - McEwen 100 4031 Aspen Grove Dr, #138 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 27, 2024 Sunset Sushi and Thai 94 1031 Riverside Drive, STE-G Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 27, 2024 Page High School Phase III Cafeteria 100 6281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 27, 2024 Brentwood Nutrition 100 127 Franklin Road Suite 141 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine August 27, 2024 Salvo's Family Pizza 99 2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up August 27, 2024 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 98 107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 27, 2024 Legacy Middle School 98 2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064 School Buildings Routine August 27, 2024 Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview 98 7018 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine August 27, 2024 Baskin Robbins #1023 100 127 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine August 27, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

