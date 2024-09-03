Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 3, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 through September 3, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Annandale Kiddie Pool
|96
|209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Martin's BBQ - Kitchen
|97
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|August 30, 2024
|McDonald's Berry Farms
|100
|1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Shake Shack #1315 Franklin
|100
|5027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 30, 2024
|The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service
|100
|1106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|August 30, 2024
|North Arrow Coffee Trailer
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE 12 Q Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 30, 2024
|The Good Cup
|99
|2181 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|94
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|98
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Hilton Suites Pool
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Annandale Pool
|98
|209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|98
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Sullivan Farm HOA
|100
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 30, 2024
|Heritage Middle School
|100
|4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Hilton Suites Spa
|100
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Echelon Pool
|98
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Courtyard By Marriott Pool
|98
|103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|95
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Big Bad Breakfast
|96
|2086 Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool
|100
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Brentwood Brows
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
|96
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
|95
|4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Sad Girl Tattoos
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Sal's Family Pizza
|85
|595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen
|100
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Panera #1013
|99
|3046 Columbia Ave., STE 121 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|100
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Ivy Glen Pool
|96
|4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|94
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Radish Kitchen
|100
|4041 Aspen Grove Dr, Ste106 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Whitney's Cookies
|100
|100 4th Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|96
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|96
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Pinot's Palette
|93
|103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC
|100
|132 3rd Avenue South Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool
|96
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant
|81
|750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Culaccino Italian Restaurant
|97
|104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 28, 2024
|Battle Ground Academy Lower Campus
|100
|150 Franklin Road Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 28, 2024
|St Mathew School
|Approval
|535 West Sneed Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Sopapilla's
|68
|1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Kids Kingdom Drop In
|Approval
|600A Frazier Drive, Ste 130 Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 28, 2024
|PERSIMMON PUB
|96
|750 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Franklin Elem Schl Food Service
|100
|1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 28, 2024
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|100
|326 Stable Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool
|96
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant
|95
|7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 201 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 28, 2024
|Concord Hunt Pool
|96
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Scalp Solutions
|100
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Brentwood Country Club Pool
|98
|5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool
|96
|1933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe
|100
|7221 Nolensville Rd suite 100 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Pasta N Cream
|99
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Taco Bell #29559
|100
|2389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Clarion Pointe - Hotel
|96
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Scissors & Scotch of Franklin
|100
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 132 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Brownland Farm RV Camp Site
|100
|1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|August 27, 2024
|The Cheesecake Factory
|96
|1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 27, 2024
|Waffle House #2404
|100
|7004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|August 27, 2024
|East Brentwood Presbyterian Pre-School
|Approval
|9000 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Legacy Middle School Food
|100
|2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Otter Creek Preschool
|Approval
|409 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Just Love Coffee - McEwen
|100
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr, #138 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 27, 2024
|Sunset Sushi and Thai
|94
|1031 Riverside Drive, STE-G Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 27, 2024
|Page High School Phase III Cafeteria
|100
|6281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Brentwood Nutrition
|100
|127 Franklin Road Suite 141 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Salvo's Family Pizza
|99
|2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 27, 2024
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|98
|107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Legacy Middle School
|98
|2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview
|98
|7018 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Baskin Robbins #1023
|100
|127 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|August 27, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
