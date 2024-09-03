Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 3, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 through September 3, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Annandale Kiddie Pool96209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Martin's BBQ - Kitchen972076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service RoutineAugust 30, 2024
McDonald's Berry Farms1001003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Shake Shack #1315 Franklin1005027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 30, 2024
The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service1001106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069Food Service RoutineAugust 30, 2024
North Arrow Coffee Trailer100230 Franklin Rd STE 12 Q Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 30, 2024
The Good Cup992181 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069Food Service RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool947109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool965107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool98217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Hilton Suites Pool989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Annandale Pool98209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office98400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Sullivan Farm HOA100Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 30, 2024
Heritage Middle School1004803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179Food Service RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Hilton Suites Spa1009000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Echelon Pool982001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Courtyard By Marriott Pool98103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
The Spot Burgers and Beers953011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Big Bad Breakfast962086 Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool100Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Brentwood Brows1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria963046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill954910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Sad Girl Tattoos1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Sal's Family Pizza85595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen1004905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014Food Service Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Panera #1013993046 Columbia Ave., STE 121 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool1001001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Ivy Glen Pool964030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Comfort Inn & Suites94111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Radish Kitchen1004041 Aspen Grove Dr, Ste106 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Whitney's Cookies100100 4th Ave N Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool96130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood96206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Pinot's Palette93103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC100132 3rd Avenue South Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool961310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant81750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Culaccino Italian Restaurant97104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 28, 2024
Battle Ground Academy Lower Campus100150 Franklin Road Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Follow-UpAugust 28, 2024
St Mathew SchoolApproval535 West Sneed Rd. Franklin, TN 37069Child Care Facilities RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Sopapilla's681109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Kids Kingdom Drop InApproval600A Frazier Drive, Ste 130 Franklin, TN 37067Child Care Facilities RoutineAugust 28, 2024
PERSIMMON PUB96750 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Franklin Elem Schl Food Service1001501 Figuers Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 28, 2024
Walnut Grove Elementary School100326 Stable Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool961245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant957240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 201 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Follow-UpAugust 28, 2024
Concord Hunt Pool961245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Scalp Solutions1001806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Brentwood Country Club Pool985123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool981933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool985123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool961933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe1007221 Nolensville Rd suite 100 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Pasta N Cream991203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Taco Bell #295591002389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062Food Service RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Clarion Pointe - Hotel966210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Scissors & Scotch of Franklin1004031 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 132 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Brownland Farm RV Camp Site1001155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Organized Campgrounds RoutineAugust 27, 2024
The Cheesecake Factory961800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 27, 2024
Waffle House #24041007004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062Food Service RoutineAugust 27, 2024
East Brentwood Presbyterian Pre-SchoolApproval9000 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Legacy Middle School Food1002380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Otter Creek PreschoolApproval409 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Just Love Coffee - McEwen1004031 Aspen Grove Dr, #138 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 27, 2024
Sunset Sushi and Thai941031 Riverside Drive, STE-G Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 27, 2024
Page High School Phase III Cafeteria1006281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Brentwood Nutrition100127 Franklin Road Suite 141 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Salvo's Family Pizza992078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-UpAugust 27, 2024
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool98107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Legacy Middle School982380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064School Buildings RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview987018 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062Food Service RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Baskin Robbins #1023100127 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineAugust 27, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

