Taziki’s Brings Bold Mediterranean Flair with Limited-Time Street Gyro

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is serving up a classic favorite with the launch of its new Street Gyro, now available for a limited time at all locations.

The Street Gyro features a traditional charbroiled shaved beef and lamb gyro meat wrapped in a warm, griddled pita then topped with tomato, red onion and Taziki sauce. The dish comes with a side of chips and a choice of homemade side, including the limited return of Taziki’s popular pasta salad, fresh fruit, basmati rice or tomato cucumber salad.

Taziki’s continues to celebrate its commitment to providing fresh, made-to-order Mediterranean cuisine with the introduction of the Street Gyro. This new offering embodies the brand’s promise to deliver fresh, wholesome meals that allow guests to live the good life —- all while eating well and supporting the local communities.

Available through at least the end of October, the Street Gyro is the perfect classic for anyone craving an elevated yet budget-friendly meal. Guests can enjoy this delicious offering and experience why Taziki’s remains the go-to destination for fresh, modern Mediterranean cuisine.

To learn more about Taziki’s or to view the full menu, visit Tazikis.com .

Source: Taziki’s

