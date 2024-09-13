Franklin Police Department Swears in New Officer

The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome a former Metro Nashville police officer to the force.

As his family and friends watched, Officer Avery Irwin was sworn in by Police Chief Deb Faulkner during a ceremony at police headquarters Thursday afternoon.

Irwin was born and raised near Chicago. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in criminal justice. For nearly two years, he worked as a patrol officer in Nashville.

“My parents now live in Franklin. I immediately fell in love with this beautiful and safe community,” said Irwin. “After my first visit here, I knew I wanted to live in this area with my fiancé and work for the esteemed Franklin Police Department.”

The Franklin Police Department continues to search for new hires, whether it’s someone from a different department, like Irwin, or individuals interested in starting their law enforcement careers. Applicants can apply here.

