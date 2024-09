Luke Grimes, known as Kayce on the popular show Yellowstone, is also a Mercury Nashville/Range Music recording artist who just announced a ten-day concert run.

Playin’ On The Tracks Tour will stop at the Ryman on November 14th with special guest Faith Carter.

Tickets for the tour on sale Friday, Sept. 13. Also today, the country star released a live version of his hit song “No Horse To Ride (Live From Boston).” Take a listen here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email