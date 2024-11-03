Tanger Outlets Nashville to Hold Tree Lighting, Santa Arrival Celebration

Tanger Outlets Nashville delivers cheer this year, ushering in the holiday season with a free festive Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Celebration on Nov. 9 from 4 – 7 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will be full of cheerful experiences; including a VR snowball fight game; DIY wreaths & ornament stations; festive stage performances, including a Mini Nutcracker from the Nashville Ballet; and the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus. Children are invited to share their Christmas wishes, and families can snap selfie moments with St. Nick throughout the evening. At 5 p.m., Santa himself will light the 48′ LED Holiday Tree, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.

Festivities will coincide with the holiday shopping season at Tanger Nashville, where guests can expect to find the best deals on the latest gifting trends and top items for everyone on their list including athleisure wear and accessories from Nike, Coach and Kate Spade. TangerStyle’s holiday offering kicks off Nov. 1 and continues through Nov. 24, granting TangerClub members an extra 15% – 25% off at participating brands. New members upgrading to TangerClub Gold in November or December will receive a $10 gift card to a selection of brands.

