Music Health Alliance’s ‘Lyrics For A Cause’ Auction Returns with Star-Studded Memorabilia

Music Health Alliance (MHA) is teaming up with Julien’s Auctions for the fifth consecutive year to unveil its “Lyrics For A Cause” lineup, featuring an incredible collection of handwritten and signed lyrics from some of music’s most influential artists and songwriters. Headlining the auction are 50 one-of-a-kind items from some of the biggest music acts and songwriters of all time. Register and bid now &categoryIds=8561&search=&fbclid=IwY2xjawGR_cVleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHRgBo23T11wr2CMiYNKVq_AVZ9elvgejjO5xiExQ-O4nQwHPYp94Rq2s0A_aem_cpiggAHPYXlUBOVPL-QO8g” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>here.

Exceptional highlights include:

Peter Frampton – “Do You Feel Like I Do” lyrics and autographed on Les Paul 50’s Top Translucent Black

Morgan Wallen – “Last Night” and “You Proof” lyrics handwritten by Ashley Gorley and signed by Wallen and Gorley

Billie Eilish – “Chihiro” lyrics and autographed on vinyl record

Slash and Myles Kennedy – “Anastasia” lyrics handwritten by Myles Kennedy sold as a set with a Les Paul Standard Goldtop featuring an illustration and autograph from Slash

Sixpence None The Richer – “Kiss Me” lyrics signed by Leigh Nash and Matt Slocum along with a vinyl of their newest album

Vince Gill – “Go Rest High On That Mountain” lyrics and autographed on Gibson Hummingbird Rosewood

Sam Hunt – “Body Like A Back Road” handwritten, autographed lyrics

Selena Gomez – “Who Says” handwritten, autographed lyrics

Deanna Carter – “Strawberry Wine” lyrics handwritten by Matraca Berg and signed by Carter and Berg

Diamond Rio – “One More Day” lyrics handwritten by Bobby Tomberlin and signed by band members Marty Roe and Jimmy Olander

Pablo Cruise – “Love Will Find A Way” lyrics handwritten by lead singer David Jenkins, Pablo Cruise

3 Doors Down – “Away From The Sun” lyrics handwritten and autographed lyrics by Brad Arnold

Los Lonely Boys – “Heaven” handwritten, autographed lyrics on a tour poster paired with the band’s latest CD

Warren Haynes – “Soulshine,” made famous by The Allman Brothers, lyrics and autographed on a custom Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard 60s Figured Top

Indigo Girls – “Closer To Fine” and “Kid Fears” autographed lyrics

Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” handwritten, autographed lyrics with illustrated drawing from Stephen

MHA’s “Lyrics For A Cause” will be part of Julien’s “Played, Worn & Torn II” auction, taking place Thursday, November 21st live at The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN and online at juliensauctions.com.

