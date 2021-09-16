Surveillance Video Released of Downtown Franklin Burglary Suspects

Franklin Police have released surveillance video of the suspects wanted for breaking into three downtown businesses on September 10: Wilder Boutique, Frothy Monkey, and the Juice Bar.

The suspects, described by a witness as two black males, were driving a dark-colored Honda with a spoiler on the back and paint damage on the front hood. Detectives believe the suspects may have a connection to the Cleveland Park area of East Nashville.



There is a cash reward for information about these burglars.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip