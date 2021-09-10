Franklin Police Investigating Downtown Franklin Burglaries

Detectives are investigating after three Franklin businesses were burglarized early Friday morning. Cash appears to have been the target in all three. Windows were broken out with a rock at the Wilder Boutique, Frothy Monkey, and the Juice Bar, all in Franklin’s downtown.

Franklin Police are seeking information on two black male suspects and the black Honda Civic they were driving. Police are stepping up patrols and suggest that businesses do not leave on-premise cash overnight, especially in cash registers or safes that can be picked up and moved.

There is a cash reward for information in these cases.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip