OBITUARY: Patricia Konig “Pat” Bruhn

Patricia Konig Bruhn, longtime resident of Spring Hill, TN departed her earthly home on September 14, 2021, at the age of 75.

Pat was born September 24, 1945, in Lawrence County, TN. She is the 6th child out of 16 children born to Ernest and Lucille Konig. She is a 1964 graduate of Summertown High School. She married John Bruhn in 1967.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Pat leaves behind a loving family: son Mike Bruhn and daughter Terri Jones, her “daughter in love” Allison Stewart Bruhn and “son in love” Ken Jones; grandchildren “HALOKEKE”, Hayden Jones, Logan Jones, Keaton Jones, and Kenna Jones; and her “Iowa princesses”, Loxton Bruhn and Isabel Bruhn.

She is also survived by family in Indiana and South Carolina residents, stepdaughter Julie (Jack) Linnerud; grandchildren, Adam (Elizabeth) Linnerud, and Allie Linnerud; great grandchildren, Ella Grace and Nash Linnerud.

Pat was very proud of her large Konig family and went out of her way to show her love for each of her siblings. She will be missed by family members: Dean Konig, Betty Shrader, Kenneth (Ivie) Konig, Larry Konig, Jimmy (Joan) Konig, Ted Konig, Sulynn (David) Nelson, Beverly (Gary) Davenport, Debby (Bim) Dial, Ernestine (Randy) Curtis, Annette (Tommy) Long, Steve (Wanda) Konig; “Sisters in love”: Jody Konig, Sheila Konig, and Shirley Konig; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Gene Konig, Dewey Konig, and Gerry Konig; “sisters in love” Judy Konig and Doris Konig; and “brother in love” Junior Shrader.

Pat had many close friends that she loved as family. Some of her most dearest friends were the McCord Family, the Warren Family, the Moody Family, Dobbins Family, the Neal Family, Deborah Stokes, Kay Elliott, Inez Hardy, her Tea Room friends, Community Baptist Church, and a host of other friends.

Pat worked as a seamstress for years, and kept busy with volunteer, community, and church activities. In 2017, she made one of her dreams come true when she opened My Three Girls Tea Room. Pat enjoyed her teatime with friends and family, and each visitor was blessed by her hospitality. Pat was a seasoned traveler and was always scheduling road trips and hiking trips. She also enjoyed nature and her time exploring the woods surrounding her home. She loved God and loved people and truly made the most of every day that she was given.

Unknowingly, she even left her friends and family with a sweet goodbye- these words were posted on her facebook account the morning she took her last walk: “Everything happens for a reason. You may not see it now, but sooner or later, God will reveal why He let things happen. Always remember that His way is better than our ways. His will is beyond our will. Put your trust in Him. Amen.”

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00AM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Dr Mike Stalnaker officiating. Memorials may be made to Community Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday evening, September 17, 2021, 4-8:00PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 931-486-0059, springhill-memorial.com. If you are unable to visit the family during this time, they understand, and ask for you to simply drink a cup of tea and toast to the angel that heaven gained.