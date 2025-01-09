Spring Hill Waste Management to Suspend Services on Jan. 10, Jan. 11

By
Source Staff
-

Waste Management will not be providing waste services on Friday, January 10, or Saturday, January 11, due to the forecasted winter storm. WM intends to resume services on Monday, January 13.

Monday customers for trash and recycling will be on a normal schedule. Friday customers who are skipped this week will be serviced throughout Monday – Wednesday of next week. Friday customers are asked to leave their trash cans at the curb until they are serviced.

Friday customers will also receive their regularly scheduled trash services on Friday, January 17.

This plan is subject to change due to road conditions. If there are any changes, further announcements will be made.

