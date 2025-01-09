Beyond Snowmen: Fun Outdoor Activities for Snowy Days

1 Take the Toys Outdoors

Let kids experience the multifunctions of their favorite toys! Dump trucks aren’t just made for sand, they haul snow too. Mr. Potato Heads don’t necessarily need the potato to come to life, make a potato shape out of snow and pop on all the accessories. Take those hot wheel cars outside and create a snow track for them to slip and slide around.

2 Squirt Bottle Art Creative art in the snow! Fill a squirt bottle with food coloring and water, shake it up to mix and let the fun begin as you color the snow! To add some extra fun, sprinkle the snow with baking soda and watch as your creations fizzle to life.

3 Cookie Cutter Fun Take the kitchen outside for some artistic fun. Bring out your paint set, paintbrushes and cookie cutters. Punch out stars, hearts and other shapes from the snow with your cookie cutters and bring them to life with fun, vibrant colors by painting them.