Williamson County Government Offices Closed Friday, January 10

Due to the current forecast and plan for accumulating snowfall and travel impacts on roadways throughout the county, Williamson County Mayor, Rogers Anderson has announced the Administrative Closing of all Williamson County Government Offices for Friday, January 10, 2025.

Additionally, the Election Commission, Register of Deeds, County Clerk, Trustee, Property Assessor, Juvenile Court Clerk, Juvenile Court, Circuit Court, General Sessions and Chancery Courts and non-essential Sheriff’s Office staff have also announced closing.

Williamson County Animal Center, all Parks and Recreation facilities, Solid Waste Landfill and Convenience Centers, and the W. C. Public Library and all community branches will be closed both January 10 and 11, 2025. For January 12, 2025 closures for these facilities, please check their respective websites.

