Southern Serenity Dental Opens in Brentwood

Southern Serenity Dental opened its doors at 400 Centerview Dr, Ste 4000 in Brentwood recently. A grand opening was held in August.

At Southern Serenity they offer comprehensive dental care: new patient exams, cleanings, periodontal diagnosis/treatment, fillings, crowns, bridges, veneers, tooth whitening, restore implants, extractions, partials, dentures, emergency dental care along with preventative and cosmetic care.

In addition, they provide Botox and dermal filler for esthetics. Therapeutic Botox injections are available to treat migraines, clenching/grinding, and trigger point injections to alleviate pain through the neck and shoulders. All services are a higher quality experience – more time, kindness, and thought put into every person.

Helmed by Dr. Sarah E Herrmann who earned her Bachelor of Science (BS) in Biochemistry and completed Graduate Coursework in Microbiology at UW-Madison prior to earning her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry.

Dr. Herrmann has worked in various dental environments and was led to her calling to create a space that facilitates a truly new kind of dental experience. She built the beautiful Southern Serenity Dental Spa (SSDS) in Brentwood, Tennessee which has opened recently.

It is the only dental spa in Brentwood and is the first of its kind in the greater Nashville area. SSDS is a calm tranquil dental spa in which you can receive dental care along with massage therapy and skincare. Dr. Herrmann is passionate about providing quality ethical necessary dental care to patients in a novel relaxing environment. You will feel the difference the moment you walk through the front door. We look forward to meeting you soon!

They are accepting new patients. Hours of the office are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8 am – 5 pm, Tuesday, 8 am – 6 pm and Friday 8 am – 1 pm.

