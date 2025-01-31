Southern Baking Co. Opens in Spring Hill

A new bakery called The Southern Baking Co. has opened in Spring Hill at 4847 Main Street.

Sharing on social media, “We’re officially open for our soft launch week from 8 AM – 3 PM, and we couldn’t be more excited to share our love of Southern baking with y’all! Come enjoy sweet treats, savory bites, and freshly brewed coffee—all served with a big helping of Southern hospitality.”

No official menu has been shared on the website or social media, but it appears to have a rotating selection of baked goods, including cakes, pies, and pastries, with an assortment of gluten-free options.

The bakery offers a tea room experience, a party room, and a kids’ experience. The website lists upcoming workshops for February, offering two Valentine’s Day events and one Mardi Gras-themed event.

Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday, 8 am – 3 pm, and Sunday, 10 am – 3 pm.

Find the latest updates here.

