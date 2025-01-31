Tennessee’s Outstanding Fairs Honored

Tennessee’s agricultural fairs were honored for their successes when the Fairs’ Merit Awards were presented during the 103rd Tennessee Association of Fairs (TAF) Convention held January 16-18 in Murfreesboro.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the event, at which the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and TAF presented awards to the top county, regional, and state agricultural fairs for the 2024 season.

Fifty-two fairs received the Award of Merit based on agriculture, education, community participation, programs, and appearance. The Greene County Fair received the highest honor when named the Champion of Champions Fair for 2024. The Champion of Champions is selected from the three 2023 division winners.

“The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has been promoting agriculture through fairs across our state for more than 170 years,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher D.V.M. said. “The bountiful foods and fibers from our Tennessee farms and forests, along with the beauty of our landscape and the quality of life we enjoy, are celebrated at fairs.”

“Agricultural fairs provide good, wholesome competition, entertainment for all ages, community support, and promote our youth,” Tennessee Association of Fairs President Blake Laws said. “More than 20,000 volunteers are key to that success statewide, representing the spirit of greatness in our Volunteer State.”

2024 Fair Category Winners

Division A

• State Champion: White County Fair

• 1st Runner-up: Smith County Fair

• 2nd Runner-up: Benton County Fair

• Most Improved: Houston County Fair

Division AA

• State Champion: Warren County Fair

• 1st Runner-up: Middle Tennessee District Fair

• 2nd Runner-up: Henry County Fair

• Most Improved: Rhea County Fair

Division AAA

• State Champion: Williamson County Fair

• 1st Runner-up: Anderson County Fair

• 2nd Runner-up: Sevier County Fair

• Most Improved: Coffee County Fair

Champion of Champions: Greene County Fair

Judy Basse Memorial Award for outstanding fair secretary: Jamie Robinson, Bedford County Fair

Thornton Taylor Award for outstanding dedication to the fair programs in Tennessee: Helen McPeak, Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair

Vernon Henson Memorial Award: Blake Laws, Obion County Fair

Jimmy Floyd Memorial Award for outstanding associate member: Ken Woodward, Variety Attractions

Inaugural TAF Scholarship: Emma Grace Dotson, Henry County Fair

In the regional division, the Appalachian Fair, Tennessee Valley Fair, and The Nashville Fair received the Award of Merit. In the state division, the Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair received the Award of Merit based on overall fair operations.

The statewide Fair Showcase offered prize money and awards in 40 categories, including best fair catalog, social media, educational displays, videos, posters, scrapbooks, creative ideas, and exhibits. In its 27th year, the Fair Showcase competition drew 579 entries from 43 fairs. For more fair information, visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/farms/fairs.html or www.tnfairs.com.

In 2024, nearly 3 million visitors attended county, regional, and state fairs in Tennessee, enjoying more than 220,000 exhibits. There were more than 75,000 entries in livestock and farm crops, competitions, and other exhibitions. More than 20,000 volunteers made those fairs possible. Fairs contribute considerably to economic impact across the state, and they partner with community leaders to produce an annual fair.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email