Sounds Host Pirates Affiliate for Six-Game Series Beginning on Tuesday

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds play the first of two homestands in August against the Indianapolis Indians, affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The series begins on Tuesday, August 6 and runs through Sunday, August 11.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the opening series.

Tuesday, August 6 vs. Indianapolis – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Cheerio’s Birthday Party – Aloha! Hit City goes Hawaiian as our Chief Comfort Officer celebrates his third birthday! Bring your grass skirts and prepare for a lūʻ

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog) plus taxes and fees. Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Comfort Connections. Limit one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picinic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, August 7 vs. Indianapolis – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Decades Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Decades Night: A Tribute to the 2000’s – Get ready to turn back the clock to the 2000s. If you remember when the iPod came out, this night is perfect for you! A silent disco will take place under the guitar scoreboard from 5:30 – 7:30 (bangers only). Fans can also get their photo taken at the Y2K photobooth.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, August 8 vs. Indianapolis – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Nashville Stampede Night – Even if this is actually your first rodeo, saddle up and meet some of the bull riders of the Nashville Stampede.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, August 9 vs. Indianapolis – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Nine Weekend presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers – Join us as we celebrate The Nine, a Black-community focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, further diversify the business of baseball and embrace millions of passionate fans throughout Minor League Baseball’s communities nationwide.

Nashville Elite Giants – As part of The Nine Weekend, the Sounds will transform into the Elite Giants, paying tribute the Negro League team that called Nashville home from 1921-1934. Fans can purchase Elite Giants merchandise in the Sounds Pro Shop.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, August 10 vs. Indianapolis – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Henry Kimbro Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans (first 1,000 fans).

The Nine Weekend presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers – Join us as we honor the Henry Kimbro and the 1975 Fisk University SIAC Champion baseball team as part of The Nine, a Black-community focused outreach program designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact Black baseball pioneers have made in baseball.

Nashville Elite Giants – As part of The Nine Weekend, the Sounds will transform into the Elite Giants, paying tribute the Negro League team that called Nashville home from 1921-1934. Fans can purchase Elite Giants merchandise in the Sounds Pro Shop.

Girl Scout Night – Girl Scouts and their families are invited to purchase tickets for a memorable night at the ballpark. The sleepover tickets include a ticket to the game, a special patch and a postgame sleepover on the field. A game ticket is also available to scouts without the sleepover option. All Girl Scouts (sleepover and non-sleepover tickets) have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade on the field (meet under guitar scoreboard at 5:30 – parade begins at 5:45). Tickets for Girl Scout Night can be purchased here.

Hit City Saturday – Fans can enjoy pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 – 5:45.

Sunday, August 11 vs. Indianapolis – 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Closing Ceremonies – The games might be wrapping up in Paris, but they’re just heating up in Hit City!

Sunday Family Fun Day with postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 5:10 – 5:30 on the third base concourse near section 107.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

