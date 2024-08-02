What to Expect at the Williamson County Fair this Weekend

The Williamson County Fair returns to commemorate 20 years of community enjoyment. The celebration kicked off on Friday, August 2 with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. at the Williamson County AgExpo Park.

Attendees can expect top-notch performances, thrilling rides and attractions, new competitive events and more through Saturday, August 10.

9 Days of Fun will feature daily shows from crowd favorites like the Sea Lion Splash, Kids Celebration, and Chainsaw Artist, Roark Phillips. Enjoy new attractions like The Amazing Wonderland Circus, Poppin’ Penelope’s Balloon Art, interactive Wild Science exhibit, a stilt walker, electrifying magician and more. Plus anticipated performances from Tennessee Cowboy Poet, Ernie Roberts, and returning Elvis Presley tribute artist, Cody Ray Slaughter.

The Little 1’s Farming, a cherished exhibit where children of all ages can become a farmer for a while, will return for another year. Fairgoers can also look forward to the educational Birthing Pig exhibit, along with new displays of Agriculture, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Cultural Arts, and Youth competitive events entries located in the air-conditioned arena, along with daily Livestock shows in Barn “B”.

Fairgoers can also dive into a variety of rides on the Upper and Lower Midways, including the beloved Seattle Wheel and exhilarating Jekyll & Hyde, alongside exciting additions like the Runaway Train, Jumpin’ Kangaroo and more.

The gates open at 6pm on Friday, Aug. 2. Admission is $14.00 for adults, $7.00 (children 6-12), and free for children ages 5 and under. Highlights of the evening include performances on the Nissan Stage by Mike Oldham and The Tone Rangers from 8:00-9:30 p.m., Juggler Michael Goudeau at 7:15 and 9:00 p.m., and the extraordinary Sea Lion Splash at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The midway will remain open until midnight. Complete daily schedules are available online as well as on the Fair app.

Saturday Aug. 3 the gates open at 10:00 a.m., with something for everyone to enjoy, such as The Amazing Wonderland Circus, whose first show begins at 11:30 a.m., and the record-breaking Human Cannonball to shoot out at 2 p.m. All performers and entertainment options have multiple shows each day; check the schedule for times and locations.

Sunday, Aug. 4 guests aged 55 and older will receive free admission for “Senior Day,” compliments of Cigna. The gates open at noon with the first 500 seniors receiving a goodie bag. Music will begin on the Pickin’ Porch, courtesy of Backyard Outfitters, with Front Porch Banjo Bangin’ from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and conclude with The Randell’s from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The Nissan Stage will also feature a lineup of performances including Tim Wood from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m., Matt Heldman/Murphy Ridge from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m., Williamson County Bluegrass Band from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. and Little Roy and Lizzy from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to download the “Williamson County Fair TN” app for real-time updates, daily schedules, detailed interactive maps and more. Visitors can also receive safety and weather alerts from the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency. Text the code WCFAIR to 888777 to opt-in for Fair-related information.

For the full schedule, ticket information, hours and FAQs, visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

