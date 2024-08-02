Back to School Bliss: Gear Up at Brentwood Place Shopping Center

As the lazy days of summer wind down, it’s time to shift gears and prepare for the exciting new school year ahead. At Brentwood Place Shopping Center, we’re thrilled to help you make this transition smooth and stylish. With a variety of stores catering to your back-to-school needs and dining options to celebrate the end of summer, Brentwood Place is your ultimate destination.

Gear Up at Nordstrom Rack and TJ Maxx

At Nordstrom Rack and TJ Maxx, dive into a treasure trove of essentials perfect for college dorms and school supplies. Whether you’re stocking up on trendy decor for your dorm or picking out the latest tech gadgets, these stores offer a wide variety of options at irresistible prices. From stylish backpacks and notebooks to cozy bedding and kitchen essentials, Nordstrom Rack and TJ Maxx have everything you need to start the school year off right.

Find Your Style at J. Crew Factory

Nothing says “back to school” like a fresh wardrobe, and J. Crew Factory at Brentwood Place is your go-to spot for fashion-forward outfits that effortlessly blend style and comfort. Explore a range of pieces, from classic staples like tailored blazers and crisp button-downs to trend-setting accessories that add flair to any outfit. Updating your wardrobe with quality essentials or adding a pop of color with statement pieces from J Crew’s collection ensures you’ll look sharp from campus to weekend outings.

Celebrate with Desserts at Crumbl Cookies and Nothing Bundt Cakes

Indulge in sweet treats at Crumbl Cookies and Nothing Bundt Cakes, conveniently located within Brentwood Place Shopping Center. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu of freshly baked cookies in many flavors, perfect for a post-shopping delight. Meanwhile, Nothing Bundt Cakes tempts with moist bundt cakes topped with their signature cream cheese frosting, available in flavors like red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, and classic vanilla. They even have gluten-free options! Whether you’re celebrating the start of the school year or trying to find the perfect gift for your teacher, these dessert spots ensure a deliciously memorable experience.

Explore Brentwood Place Today!

Whether you’re shopping for dorm room decor, updating your wardrobe, or enjoying a deliciously sweet treat, Brentwood Place Shopping Center is here to make your back-to-school experience unforgettable. Visit us today and discover why Brentwood Place is the preferred destination for students and families alike.

NORDSTROM RACK

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 302C

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-843-4200

TJ MAXX

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 300C

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-661-8834

J CREW FACTORY

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 202B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 629-258-9831

CRUMBL COOKIES

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 140A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: (615) 267-3161

NOTHING BUNDT CAKES

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 906D

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-617-2418

