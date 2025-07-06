Photo of the Day: July 6, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Flower Child opened in Franklin on June 24th at 1560 W. McEwen Drive Suite 150, Franklin.

This is the first Tennessee location (and the 42nd location nationwide) for the beloved eatery known for happy, feel-good eats and drinks. Lear more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.