Siblings to Share Stories of Williamson County History at African American Heritage Society Event

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host its September Porch Talks Event on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin.

Williamson County, Tennessee, has a vibrant history; much has been preserved and documented, and many stories have been told. John H. Boleyjack and Elaine Boleyjack Bell, two of the family members of 15 children born to George and Annie Boleyjack of Triune, Tennessee will have much to share about the communities of Kirkland, Triune and College Grove.

John and Elaine are natives who grew up, lived, worked, and played in these communities. Both live in Williamson County now with family. The attendees will be informed, educated, and enlightened on the rich history that some may or may not be aware of, the success stories, as well as the many challenges and prolific history these brothers and sisters will share.

John H. Boleyjack loves to share history and has some profound stories about how they have impacted his life. He is married to Lena Hardison Boleyjack; they have three children, one grandson, and three great-grandchildren. He was employed by Kroger Distribution Company for many years but is now retired. He is an avid gardener who shares his produce with all of God’s people and firmly believes in unity and serving and helping his community.

Ovie Elaine Boleyjack Bell was born in the Triune area but now resides in Arrington. She is married to Dr. William J. Bell Jr., M.D., and they have four children and seven grandchildren.

Ovie loves history and has done a tremendous amount of research on her family and the community she grew up in. She has made a huge impact in the historic preservation arena there. Her hobbies include painting and researching the history of her ancestors in the archives.

