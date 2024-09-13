‘Comedy on Main’ at Franklin Theatre is Laughter for a Good Cause

The Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club is set to host “Comedy on Main,” a night of clean comedy benefiting three local charities. The event, scheduled for October 22nd at 7:00 PM at the Franklin Theatre, promises an evening of laughter and community support.

For half a century, the Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club (formerly known as the Brentwood Woman’s Club) has been a pillar of community service in Williamson County. Known for their dedication to various causes, including support for women and children, veterans, libraries, and environmental initiatives, the club has chosen to focus on hunger and food insecurity this year.

The idea for Comedy on Main sprouted from the shared enthusiasm of two club members who have been following the careers of comedians Carollynn Xavier and Carrie Murphy. These talented performers are known for their family-friendly humor and unique perspectives on Southern living. Xavier, a self-described “recovering Californian,” brings a fresh and often amusing take on the cultural differences between the West Coast and the South.

The event’s proceeds will benefit three local organizations close to the club’s heart:

Bridges Domestic Violence Center: A Franklin-based safe house providing shelter and healing for individuals and families affected by domestic violence.

GraceWorks: A long-standing Franklin charity addressing food insecurity and other essential needs of local residents.

Thistle Farms: A Nashville-based organization dedicated to helping women escape human trafficking and exploitation, offering them a path to a better life.

Tickets for Comedy on Main are available now through the Franklin Theatre website. The Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club invites everyone to an evening of comedy while supporting worthy causes.

