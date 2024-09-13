Weekend Weather 9-13-15-2024 Storms Possible

Storms are possible throughout the weekend, there is a marginal risk of tornadoes. Periods of tropical downpours from the remains of Francine are also possible.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Maury County

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

