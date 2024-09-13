Dickey’s Barbecue Launches Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Sausage in Walmart Stores

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has launched their latest craft sausage creation for barbecue lovers across the country and it’s a big hit!

As of May 2024, the Texas-style barbecue brand is treating backyard grill masters to their most recent offering, the new Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Sausage . This mouthwatering sausage has quickly established itself as a top choice for grill masters seeking authentic, high-quality smoked meats. Rancher’s sausages are made using traditional methods, ensuring a smoky flavor honoring the historic brand’s reputation of top-of-the-line products. Made from the finest cuts of meat and seasoned with a carefully curated blend of spices, Rancher’s Premium flavors include Brisket Burnt Ends, Philly Cheese Steak, and Max & Cheese. Whether grilled, pan-fried, or added to your favorite recipes, these sausages promise a burst of flavor that embodies the art of great barbecue.

Since the release of Rancher’s Premium Sausage, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been named the #1 Innovative Brand in Walmart Stores, as well as the Brisket Burnt Ends Sausage claiming the title of #1 Innovative SKU in Walmart stores.

To order Dickey’s Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Sausage online you can visit the website at Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse ( RanchersPremium.com ) or you can purchase directly from Walmart at rancher’s premium smokehouse pork and beef sausage – Walmart.com.

Source: Restaurant News

