Dickey’s Barbecue Launches Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Sausage in Walmart Stores

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has launched their latest craft sausage creation for barbecue lovers across the country and it’s a big hit!
As of May 2024, the Texas-style barbecue brand is treating backyard grill masters to their most recent offering, the new Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Sausage. This mouthwatering sausage has quickly established itself as a top choice for grill masters seeking authentic, high-quality smoked meats. Rancher’s sausages are made using traditional methods, ensuring a smoky flavor honoring the historic brand’s reputation of top-of-the-line products. Made from the finest cuts of meat and seasoned with a carefully curated blend of spices, Rancher’s Premium flavors include Brisket Burnt Ends, Philly Cheese Steak, and Max & Cheese. Whether grilled, pan-fried, or added to your favorite recipes, these sausages promise a burst of flavor that embodies the art of great barbecue.
Since the release of Rancher’s Premium Sausage, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been named the #1 Innovative Brand in Walmart Stores, as well as the Brisket Burnt Ends Sausage claiming the title of #1 Innovative SKU in Walmart stores.
To order Dickey’s Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Sausage online you can visit the website at Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse (RanchersPremium.com) or you can purchase directly from Walmart at rancher’s premium smokehouse pork and beef sausage – Walmart.com.
Source: Restaurant News
