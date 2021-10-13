Self-Care with Botox_ What to Expect

Self-care is so important. It’s what you make of it, it’s what YOU need. Need a massage? Get one. Need a break from work or kids or laundry? Take it. Want to look refreshed and minimize wrinkles? Do it. If self-care means taking control of the aging process and recognizing the face in the mirror, Botox might be a great option.

But before you schedule your appointment, you probably want to know what you’re getting into. You know you’ll have a smoother, more refreshed, well rested appearance. But how long does an appointment take? How long do Botox results last? Is there downtime or a recovery period? And what can you do to make it last?

How Long Does a Botox Appointment Take?

Botox is a neurotoxin injected into targeted areas using very tiny needles to paralyze underlying muscles and reduce the appearance of dynamic wrinkles (lines that show up when you change your facial expression). By reducing dynamic wrinkles, you might even lower the future appearance of static wrinkles (lines on your face when it’s at rest).

The idea sounds great. But how long will it take? The average Botox appointment takes about twenty minutes. In other words, yes, you have time.

Is There Downtime or a Recovery Period?

There is no downtime or recovery after getting a Botox treatment. You can return to work, pick up the kids… whatever you need to do. There’s no general anesthesia or anything that would prevent you from driving and functioning as normal. But there are a few guidelines you should follow to prevent the Botox from spreading to unwanted places.

Avoid rubbing or massaging your face, including getting a facial for at least 4 hours after the procedure.

Remain upright, so get the treatment more than 4 hours before bedtime, especially if you’re a stomach sleeper.

Avoid excessive sweating and hot showers for 24 hours. Walking is fine. Just wait a day before weightlifting or cross-training.

How Long Until I See Results?

Cosmetic treatment results are usually not instantaneous. With a Botox treatment, you may begin to see results in two to three days, although for some patients, it could take two weeks. Give it a little bit of time. If you’re not achieving the results you expected, contact Dr. Coyne.

How Long Will Results Last?

Everybody is different and metabolizes the product at different rates, so there isn’t an absolute. But for many, results last 3-6 months. Botox can be repeated as needed to maintain a youthful, radiant glow.

Learn More About Botox

