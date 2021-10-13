Spring Hill Police, Elite Physical Therapy to Hold Drug Take-back Event

The Spring Hill Police Department has partnered with Elite Physical Therapy to hold a drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to a SHPD news release, the free event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 3098 Campbell Station Parkway, Suite 101, where people can drop off items such as prescription and over-the-counter medications, pet medications, and inhalers.

Acceptable items include:

Prescription medications

All over-the-counter medications

Pet medications

Medicated ointment, lotions or drops

Inhalers

Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc), or foil

Items not accepted include:

Illegal drugs & narcotics

Needles/sharps or syringes with needles

Blood sugar equipment

Thermometers

IV bags

Bloody or infectious waste

Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)

SHPD also has a drop-off box that’s accessible 24/7 at the SHPD headquarters in the lower level of Spring Hill’s City Hall, located at 199 Town Center Parkway.

For more information about this event, please contact Officer Herb Rosa at [email protected]