Spring Hill Police, Elite Physical Therapy to Hold Drug Take-back Event

The Spring Hill Police Department has partnered with Elite Physical Therapy to hold a drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 23.
According to a SHPD news release, the free event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 3098 Campbell Station Parkway, Suite 101, where people can drop off items such as prescription and over-the-counter medications, pet medications, and inhalers.
Acceptable items include:
Prescription medications
All over-the-counter medications
Pet medications
Medicated ointment, lotions or drops
Inhalers
Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc), or foil
Items not accepted include:
Illegal drugs & narcotics
Needles/sharps or syringes with needles
Blood sugar equipment
Thermometers
IV bags
Bloody or infectious waste
Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)
SHPD also has a drop-off box that’s accessible 24/7 at the SHPD headquarters in the lower level of Spring Hill’s City Hall, located at 199 Town Center Parkway.
For more information about this event, please contact Officer Herb Rosa at [email protected]