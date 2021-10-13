Brentwood Library to Host Teen Scream Halloween Bash

TAB presents the Teen Scream Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027!

Teens 12-18 are welcome to attend. The event includes tricks, treats, spooky stories, and more. There’s even a Costume Contest!

Costume Contest Categories:

Best Use of a Face Mask

Best Literary Themed Costume

Best Group Costume (2-5 people)

Costume Contest Rules:

Costume must be family-friendly and appropriate

Costume must contain homemade elements

Visit https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/7999385 for more information.