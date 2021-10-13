OBITUARY: Gardiner Bouton Jones III

Gardiner Bouton Jones III, age 69 of Franklin, TN went to be with the Lord October 10, 2021.

Veteran of the U.S. Air Force with 23 years of service. He retired from the Air National Guard.

Preceded in death by parents, Gardiner Bouton II and Kathleen Orr Jones ; sisters, Nancy Jones, Lucy Jones and Maggie Jones.

Survived by: sons, Michael (Dana) Jones and Matthew (Shannon) Jones; daughters, Lisa Jones and Tiffany Jones; brother, Casey (Beth) Jones and eight grandchildren; former wife and friend, Carol Jones.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, The Rev. Michael McGhee will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Celebrate Recovery celebraterecovery.com. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME