School Closures or Delays for January 13, 2025

Below are the school districts in our coverage area that will be closed or have a delayed start time on Monday, January 13th.

As announcements are made, we will update this article.

Last updated January 12, 2025, 3:13pm

Cannon County Schools – Closed

Cheatham County School District – 2 Hr Delay

School will start at 9:45 a.m. and buses will run two hours late. Extended daycares will open at 7 a.m.

Dickson County Schools – Closed

Extended care sites at Oakmont Elementary and Stuart Burns Elementary will open at 7 am. Other extended care sites will be closed.



Please join our FREE Newsletter Email