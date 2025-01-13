6 Live Shows this Week- January 13, 2025

Donna Vissman
photo from City Winery

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Ringo Starr

photo courtesy of Ryman Auditorium

Tuesday-Wednesday, January 14-15, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

The former drummer of the Beatles, Ringo Starr is headed to Nashville for a two night residency at The Ryman. Starr released a brand-new country music album, Look Up, produced and co-written by T Bone Burnett, on January 10, 2025.

Find tickets here. 

2Carter Faith

photo from Carter Faith

Thursday, January 16, 7:30 pm

Chief’s on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Nashville

Join Carter Faith and friends for the second installment of Return to Cherry Valley at Chiefs on Broadway.

Find tickets here. 

3The War and Treaty

photo by Austin Hargrave

Thursday-Saturday, January 16-18, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Husband-and-wife powerhouse vocal duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter have taken the music world by storm with their astounding mix of Americana, country, soul, blues, folk, rock, and gospel. Now, hot on the heels of their Grammy® and CMA Award nominations and their newest album, Lover’s Game, The War And Treaty performs their first-ever concerts with a symphony orchestra in Music City.

Find tickets here. 

4Opry Goes Dolly

photo by Emily Dorio

Saturday, January 18, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the third Opry Goes Dolly where they celebrate Dolly’s birthday while the queen of country will not be at the event, there will be cupcakes, and performances by Ashley Cooke, Chapel Hart, Sunny Sweeney, and more.

Find tickets here. 

5In the Round with Dean Fields

photo from Bluebird Cafe

Wednesday, January 15, 6 pm

Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

Don’t miss In the Round with songwriters Dean Fields, Driver Williams, and Ryan Larkins.

Find tickets here. 

6Goldpine and Andy Sydow

photo from City Winery

Thursday, January 16, 7 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Goldpine, the Americana husband and wife duo will perform alongside Andy Sydow this week at City Winery.

Find tickets here. 

