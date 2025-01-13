6 Live Shows this Week- January 13, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Ringo Starr
Tuesday-Wednesday, January 14-15, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
The former drummer of the Beatles, Ringo Starr is headed to Nashville for a two night residency at The Ryman. Starr released a brand-new country music album, Look Up, produced and co-written by T Bone Burnett, on January 10, 2025.
Find tickets here.
2Carter Faith
Thursday, January 16, 7:30 pm
Chief’s on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Nashville
Join Carter Faith and friends for the second installment of Return to Cherry Valley at Chiefs on Broadway.
Find tickets here.
3The War and Treaty
Thursday-Saturday, January 16-18, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Husband-and-wife powerhouse vocal duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter have taken the music world by storm with their astounding mix of Americana, country, soul, blues, folk, rock, and gospel. Now, hot on the heels of their Grammy® and CMA Award nominations and their newest album, Lover’s Game, The War And Treaty performs their first-ever concerts with a symphony orchestra in Music City.
Find tickets here.
4Opry Goes Dolly
Saturday, January 18, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the third Opry Goes Dolly where they celebrate Dolly’s birthday while the queen of country will not be at the event, there will be cupcakes, and performances by Ashley Cooke, Chapel Hart, Sunny Sweeney, and more.
Find tickets here.
5In the Round with Dean Fields
Wednesday, January 15, 6 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
Don’t miss In the Round with songwriters Dean Fields, Driver Williams, and Ryan Larkins.
Find tickets here.
6Goldpine and Andy Sydow
Thursday, January 16, 7 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Goldpine, the Americana husband and wife duo will perform alongside Andy Sydow this week at City Winery.
Find tickets here.
