Roundabout Construction Taking Place at Murray Lane and Holly Tree Gap in Brentwood

The City of Brentwood has closed the intersection of Murray Lane and Holly Tree Gap for construction of a roundabout. This closure began May 28 and continues through Aug. 2.

During this period, if you’re heading north on Holly Tree Gap Road, a detour will lead you onto Manley Road, then Beech Creek Road, before rejoining Murray Lane. For westbound traffic on Murray Lane, the detour will guide you through Granny White Parkway, Belle Rive, and Johnson Chapel, reconnecting you with Murray Lane.

The City of Brentwood’s Engineering department is managing this project during the summer break when schools are out.

The intersection of Murray Lane and Holly Tree Gap currently functions as a three-way stop, which causes traffic delays during peak commuting and school traffic times. Continued growth in the unincorporated areas of Williamson County that flows through this intersection is anticipated, and the delay at the intersection will continue to increase. The fact that the intersection is a three-way stop is especially problematic for safety.

In 2019 a traffic study was conducted, and three options were considered; construct a roundabout, install a traffic signal, or continue as is. The study concluded that a roundabout was the best overall alternative from a traffic flow perspective. The study also included a review of crash history data related to this intersection obtained from the Brentwood Police Department. Five total crashes were reported which included four rear-end crashes and one angle crash for the period of 2018 and 2019. Federal research evaluating before/after conditions of converting a controlled at grade intersection to a roundabout determined a 35% reduction in overall crash frequency and a 76% reduction in severe injuries.

