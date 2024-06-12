California-Based LazeStar to Relocate Manufacturing Operations to Williamson County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and LazeStar, Inc. officials recently announced the company will invest $5.5 million to relocate its operations from Livermore, California, to Fairview, Tennessee.

LazeStar will create 25 new jobs in Williamson County. Its recent expansion and relocation are a result of the company’s continued growth and will position LazeStar to better serve its customers with hermetic laser sealing and package fabrication.

“These 25 jobs will be a boost to our local economy while the skilled technical work done at LazeStar will provide new opportunities for high school and community college students in the area. LazeStar will be a great addition to Williamson County, and I wish them all the best going forward.”Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said.

Founded more than 20 years ago, LazeStar specializes in fabrication and laser welding components used in the defense, aerospace, microwave, biomedical and commercial industries.

“LazeStar couldn’t be more excited about the relocation to Tennessee and specifically Fairview. We are confident LazeStar is going to thrive in Tennessee. Being in a place that promotes business and supports our future is going to be a perfect match,” LazeStar, Inc. CEO Michael Hartman stated.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported 21 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in approximately 4,000 job commitments and nearly $260 million in capital investment.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email