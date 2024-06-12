Franklin Residents Urged to Review State Golf Cart Laws

Due to an increased number of complaints, the Franklin Police Department is asking residents to review Tennessee’s laws concerning golf carts and other low-speed vehicles.

Over recent weeks, area residents have reported seeing an increased number of unlicensed teen drivers traveling through subdivisions on golf carts and low speed vehicles. In response to those complaints, the police department is increasing patrols and stepping up enforcement to curb the problem.

Residents need to abide by the following laws:

(55-1-123) Golf Cart: A motor vehicle that is designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes and equipped with safety belts installed for use in the left front and right front seats, and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 mph.

Anyone caught operating a golf cart on a city street, except to cross at a 90-degree angle, will be cited.

(55-1-122) Low-Speed Vehicle: Any 4-wheel electric or gasoline vehicle, excluding golf carts, whose top speed is greater than 20 mph, but not greater than 25 mph, including neighborhood electric vehicles. Low speed vehicles must comply with USDOT standards in 49 CFR 571.500.

Anyone caught using a low-speed vehicle on a public way must comply with Tennessee child restraint laws; violators will be cited.

Unlicensed drivers caught operating a low-speed vehicle on a public way will be cited.

Anyone observed operating a modified golf cart that fails to meet each of the requirements in 49 CFR 571.500 will be cited.

Low speed vehicles registered with the State of Tennessee may be operated only by licensed drivers, and only on streets with a 35 mph or lower speed limit. Low speed vehicles must be equipped with the following:

Headlamps Front and rear turn signals Tail lamps Stop lamps Red reflectors on both sides and the rear Mirrors on the driver’s side and either interior or passenger side exterior Parking brake A windshield that conforms to the Federal motor vehicle safety standard on glazing materials (49 CFR 571.205)

A vehicle identification number that confirms to the requirements of part 565 (Vehicle Identification Number) of this chapter, and a Type 1 or Type 2 seatbelt assembly conforming to Sec. 571.209 of this part, Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No., 209, Seat Belt Assemblies, installed at each designated seating position.

