WEATHER ALERT 4-10-2025 Severe Storms Possible

A nice day will give way to the possibility of severe storms this afternoon and evening. Winds and hail are the greatest concern. The good news is most everything should be cleared out of here by 9:00 this evening, though scattered rains may linger through Friday. Saturday and Sunday look awesome.

Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

