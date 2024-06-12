Here’s a look at the top stories from June 12, 2024.
Port Royal Road south of Saturn Parkway is closed due to a crack visible in the bridge over Rutherford Creek. Read more
Due to an increased number of complaints, the Franklin Police Department is asking residents to review Tennessee’s laws concerning golf carts and other low-speed vehicles. Read more
At the end of last year, we shared the news that M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers announced founder Austin Ray had plans to expand to Franklin. Read more
The Little Cottage has been dressing children in Franklin and beyond for over two decades. Read more
The Town of Nolensville will host its 18th annual Star-Spangled Celebration on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Nolensville High School from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter