Top Stories From June 12, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 12, 2024.

1Road Closed in Spring Hill Due to Crack in Bridge

Port Royal Road south of Saturn Parkway is closed due to a crack visible in the bridge over Rutherford Creek. Read more

2Franklin Residents Urged to Review State Golf Cart Laws

Due to an increased number of complaints, the Franklin Police Department is asking residents to review Tennessee’s laws concerning golf carts and other low-speed vehicles. Read more

3M.L.Rose Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

Photo by Donna Vissman

At the end of last year, we shared the news that M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers announced founder Austin Ray had plans to expand to Franklin. Read more

4Popular Children’s Boutique Returning to The Factory at Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The Little Cottage has been dressing children in Franklin and beyond for over two decades. Read more

5Town of Nolensville Hosts 18th Annual Star-Spangled Celebration

Photo credit: City of Franklin, TN - Municipal Government Facebook
Photo credit: City of Franklin, TN – Municipal Government Facebook

The Town of Nolensville will host its 18th annual Star-Spangled Celebration on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Nolensville High School from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Read more

