Rolling Roadblocks Scheduled for I-840 at Cox Road on Sunday





Middle Tennessee Electric workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at Cox Road on Sunday morning, July 26.

The work will result in 6-8 rolling roadblocks beginning at 6 a.m. Each rolling roadblock could last up to 15 minutes and continue until the work is complete.

The planned interstate crossing is necessary to string 3 phase, remove a single phase, and install United Communication’s fiber optic line across the interstate.

Law enforcement will be assisting with the roadblocks, stopping traffic so the work can quickly and safely be performed by MTE crews.

This work will proceed as planned unless weather becomes a factor; and the work will be completed the same day, weather permitting.

Middle Tennessee Electric is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 307,000 residential and business members in Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford and Cannon counties.



