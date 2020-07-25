



The Williamson County Animal Center introduces Curtis. Curtis is 61 pounds of fun and energy. Curtis needs an attentive owner with a big yard and a willingness to do more training. He likes playing with other dogs and is learning to walk on a leash and to sit on command. Meet Curtis at Williamson County Animal Center and find out more about this gorgeous fellow.

Animal Center Hosts Rabies and Microchip Clinic July 25

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) in Franklin will have its monthly public rabies and microchip clinic on Saturday, July 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the shelter, 106 Claude Yates Dr.

The public is invited to bring their cats or dogs for $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips. The rabies fee includes a one-year shot and a collar tag. The optional microchip protects your pet from loss for a lifetime. Chips are automatically registered to a database so pets can be reunited with owners when found. The clinic accepts cash (small bills) and checks only; no credit or debit cards.

Please bring dogs on leashes and cats in carriers. The shelter is observing social distancing, and masks must be worn in the building. No appointment is needed for the clinic.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.



