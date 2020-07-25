



Sixteen Franklin area hotels have announced discounted rates for Tennessee residents looking for a staycation, and 12 area hotels have discount packages available for residents of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Mississippi. All area hotel discount packages can be accessed through VisitFranklin.com and include hotels actively adhering to safety precautions detailed in the Tennessee Pledge.

“We have begun to see the return of tourism in Franklin and all of Williamson County, and as people feel comfortable it is important to support these area hotels that have been so hard hit by this pandemic,” said Visit Franklin President & CEO Ellie Westman Chin. “Each of these hotels has taken tremendous care to provide a safe environment for guests, and they are following the guidelines laid out in the Tennessee Pledge such as enhanced cleaning and letting rooms sit empty for multiple days between guests checking in. For anyone eager to get out of the house, but unsure about traveling very far from home yet, this is a tremendous opportunity to experience an incredible vacation not far away while also supporting our local businesses.”

Hotels are a sector of the hospitality industry that has been hit particularly hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotel occupancy in Williamson County remains down almost 60% from where it was at this point last year. According to the most recent economic impact statistics available, in 2018 visitors to Williamson County were spending $1.3 million dollars per day, and generated $9.72 million dollars in local tax collections alone. That saved local residents $523.75 per household.

Westman Chin added, “As people take advantage of these hotel deals for a local vacation I’d also encourage them to get out and explore new parts of Williamson County. This is a great time for people to get takeout from a new restaurant they’ve been wanting to try and enjoy it at one of the many incredible parks around the county. From making their way around the Masters & Makers Trail, taking a scenic drive down the Natchez Trace Parkway, or hopping on a bike to explore the greenways around the county there are many great ways to safely explore locally as a tourist.”

Tennessee residents can find a list of all the hotels and their discount packages here, while residents of the neighboring states of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Mississippi can find discounted packages for them here.

Hotels offering discount packages include:

Aloft Franklin

Candlewood Suites Nashville-Brentwood

Candlewood Suites Nashville-Franklin

Courtyard Franklin Cool Springs

Drury Plaza Hotel Franklin

Embassy Suites-Nashville South/Cool Springs

Franklin Marriott Cool Springs

Hampton Inn & Suites Franklin Berry Farms

Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin/Cool Springs

Hilton Franklin Cool Springs

Hilton Garden Inn Brentwood

Hilton Garden Inn Cool Springs

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Nashville-Franklin-Berry Farms

Home2Suites Franklin/Cool Springs

Residence Inn Berry Farms

Residence Inn Franklin Cool Springs

Sleep Inn Cool Springs

The Harpeth Hotel

TownPlace Suites Franklin/Cool Springs

