Ribbon Cutting: NailVibe Cool Springs

NailVibe Cool Springs, located at 401A Cool Springs Blvd, #115 in Franklin, Tennessee, held a ribbon cutting on October 17, 2024.
NailVibe delivers sophisticated nail care with modern efficiency. They pair artisan-level precision with streamlined service, ensuring clients get exceptional results without the wait. Their minimalist space invites calm while their health-forward approach means every treatment uses carefully selected, non-toxic products.
NailVibe Cool Springs
401A Cool Springs Blvd, #115
Franklin, TN 37067
(629) 299-0990
Facebook
