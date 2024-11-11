Ribbon Cutting: NailVibe Cool Springs

NailVibe Cool Springs, located at 401A Cool Springs Blvd, #115 in Franklin, Tennessee, held a ribbon cutting on October 17, 2024.

NailVibe delivers sophisticated nail care with modern efficiency. They pair artisan-level precision with streamlined service, ensuring clients get exceptional results without the wait. Their minimalist space invites calm while their health-forward approach means every treatment uses carefully selected, non-toxic products.

NailVibe Cool Springs

401A Cool Springs Blvd, #115

Franklin, TN 37067

(629) 299-0990

